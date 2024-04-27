The Panthers selected Crumedy in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

Crumedy might be a lowly sixth-round pick, but the Mississippi State product still looks like a good selection for Carolina. Crumedy was a five-year starter as a six-year player in college, and at 6-foot-4, 301 pounds he demonstrated burst and speed that should fit well on passing downs if nothing else (4.97-second 40-yard dash). Worse prospects have turned out to be viable starting defensive tackles in the NFL.