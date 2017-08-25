Panthers' Mario Addison: Records sack Thursday
Addison posted a sack in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Addison didn't record a tackle in either of Carolina's first two exhibition tilts, but the 29-year-old got to the quarterback Thursday in what was likely his final preseason appearance. Along with Kawann Short and Julius Peppers, Addison is one of the Panthers' best pass rushers, having registered at least six sacks each of the last three years.
