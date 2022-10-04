Addison (thigh) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Addison opened the season on IR, so he was forced to miss the first four games of the season. It's extremely encouraging that the veteran pass rusher is available to practice at the earliest possible time, but it remains unclear when he'll be ready for game action. The Texans will have a 21-day period to officially activate him from IR, but if they don't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign. Addison has recorded at least five sacks in eight consecutive seasons with two different teams, and when available, he'll look to extend that streak to nine campaigns and three teams.