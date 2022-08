Addison did not play in Houston's preseason opener because he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Addison is recovering and expected to rejoin his teammates this week. The 34-year-old defensive lineman signed a two-year deal with the Texans after spending the previous two seasons with the Bills. He recorded 12 sacks in a four-man scheme that fits what head coach Lovie Smith wants to develop in Houston.