The Panthers elevated Strachan from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Strachan will be active on gameday for the second straight week after catching one of two targets for 45 yards against the Bears in Week 10. The third-year wideout has shown a penchant for big plays in his limited NFL action, as three of his six career catches have gone for 20-plus yards. Strachan is unlikely to see enough snaps against the Cowboys on Sunday to be a fantasy target, however.