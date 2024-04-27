The Patriots selected Bell in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 231st overall.

This is a pick that Bill Belichick would have made in New England. Bell is a very interesting prospect with a "tweener" type of frame but legitimate athleticism that could get him on the field in a variety of ways. He began his career at South Carolina where he played tight end but also had a role in the run game. From 2021 to 2022, Bell caught 55 of 73 targets for 728 yards and seven touchdowns while tallying 80 rushes for 301 yards and three scores. He transferred to Florida State and continued to produce as a pass-catcher (39-503-2) but the 'Noles did not use him in the run game. At 6-foot-2 and 241, there's not a conventional role for him in an offense so New England will have to get creative. Having 4.61 speed and a 124-inch broad jump will help his cause, however. Bell may be a seventh-round selection without a conventional role, but his tools and versatility should keep him on the radar in the later rounds of dynasty drafts.