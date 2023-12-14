Butler (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough and he is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers.
Butler exited Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings with what was reported as a foot injury and did not return. He was estimated as limited for all three walkthroughs this week and he has a chance to suit up for Thursday's AFC West clash.
