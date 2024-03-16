The Raiders re-signed Butler on a one-year deal Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old will now remain in Las Vegas after spending last season with the Raiders. Butler appeared in all 17 of the Raiders' games last season, primarily serving as a rotational defensive lineman. He racked up 28 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, while also defending four passes and forcing one fumble. Butler is expected to compete for a similar role on Las Vegas' defense once again this offseason.