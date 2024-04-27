The Raiders selected Richardson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

Richardson was a two-year starter on a solid Mississippi State pass defense but appears more toolsy than skilled at the moment. Richardson has almost blue chip athletic traits at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, boasting exceptional reach (32 and 3/8-inch arms) to go with blistering athletic testing (4.34-second 40-yard dash, 128-inch broad jump), but he gave up more catches than someone as athletic as him should at the college level. Indeed, Richardson's high tackle totals (164 in two years) are sooner a concern than an applicable strength, but if coach Antonio Pierce and company can coach up Richardson, then the loud tools could show up more in the form of more incompletions and fewer tackles.