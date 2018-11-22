Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Practices fully Wednesday
Harris (chest/foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practices.
Harris sustained the injuries in Sunday's game against the Cardinals but his quick return to practice confirms them as minor issues. Brandon LaFell (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve while Martavis Bryant (knee) and Jordy Nelson continue to battle knee injuries, leaving Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman and Harris as the Raiders' top healthy wide receivers. With that said, the 31-year-old has been minimally involved offensively this season and stepping into a significant role seems unlikely.
