Bears' Dwayne Harris: Questionable to return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harris is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Vikings due to a triceps injury, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It's unclear as to when Harris suffered the injury. He turned the ball over on a muffed punt in the third quarter and wasn't on the field for the next opportunity.
