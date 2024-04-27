The Raiders selected Powers-Johnson in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

Powers-Johnson is a tank-like interior lineman out of Oregon, one who could prove a standout starter at either guard or center at 6-foot-3, 328 pounds. Powers-Johnson's extremely dense build comes at no cost to his athleticism, as his 104-inch combine broad jump graded well above average by interior-lineman standards. Powers-Johnson should start from Day 1 for the Raiders at either center or right guard, depending on where they want to deploy incumbent starting center Andre James.