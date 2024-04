The Raiders selected Devonshire in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

Devonshire marks the third secondary player drafted by the Raiders on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Primarily a zone corner with Pittsburgh the past two seasons, the 23-year-old proved to be a capable ballhawk tallying seven interceptions in the past two seasons. Expect Devonshire to provide depth for the Raiders' secondary.