Raiders' Parker Ehinger: Signs with Raiders
Ehinger (undisclosed) signed with the Raiders on Friday.
Ehinger dealt with an unspecified issue in January but will likely be available for camp in 2021. He didn't appear in any games with the Ravens last year.
