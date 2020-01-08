Ravens' Parker Ehinger: Shut down for season
Ehinger (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Ehinger popped up on the injury report Tuesday, and now he'll be shut down for the season. His placement on IR allowed the Ravens to sign veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith to provide depth on their offensive front.
