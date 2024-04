The Raiders signed Keyton as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Keyton was a two-year starter at Tennessee and led the Volunteers in receiving scores as a senior with his 35-642-6 line. He has good length at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds but didn't tear up the stat sheet in college. Keyton does land in Las Vegas where the wideout depth chart is pretty weak behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.