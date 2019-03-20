Rams' Blake Bortles: Gets $1 million on new deal

Bortles signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams get a nice bargain with their backup quarterback, as any money Bortles receives on the new contract simply reduces the $6.5 million he's guaranteed from the Jaguars. He should be a big upgrade on 2017-18 backup Sean Mannion and isn't likely to face any serious competition for the No. 2 job this summer. Given the wealth of talent in the Los Angeles offense, Bortles could warrant fantasy consideration if Jared Goff misses time with an injury during the 2019 campaign.

