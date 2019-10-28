Play

Littleton recorded eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.

After a breakout, 125-tackle showing last year, Littleton is on pack to top last season's total through the midway point of the campaign. He's developed into one of the most reliable assets in IDP settings, and there's no reason to suspect he'll slow down moving forward.

