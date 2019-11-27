Play

Littleton recorded 12 tackles (five solo) in Monday's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Littleton has posted double-digit tackles in two of the Rams' past three contests, and he's played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in all but one game this season. Another difficult matchup against a versatile quarterback awaits in Week 13 as the Rams travel to Arizona.

