Rams' Justin Lawler: Injures hand Sunday
Lawler (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Colts, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Lawler injured his hand in the first half of Week 2. The majority of the 26-year-old's snaps in Week 1 came on special teams, so his absence shouldn't affect the Rams' defensive lineups.
