Joyner finished as the third-highest rated safety in the league during the 2017 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Not only was 2017 easily the best season of Joyner's career, it came in the final year of his contract. He'll be chasing a sizeable pay raise now, and the Rams will likely look to keep him around after the success the entire defense had this season. It's definitely worth noting that he sustained a hamstring injury that cost three games and also played through a shoulder ailment late in the year, so there's potential for even better results with a clean bill of health and a full season of experience as a starter entering 2018.