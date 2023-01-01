site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Lamarcus Joyner: Will play Sunday
Joyner (hip) is active Sunday against the Seahawks.
Joyner has missed the team's last two games, but he'll return to the field Week 17. His return should bolster the team's secondary in Seattle, when he reclaims his starting free-safety spot.
