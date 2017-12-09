Joyner (shoulder) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is slated to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles as a result.

Joyner was able to shed his injury designation heading into the weekend after failing to practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury. Through nine games this season, Joyner has logged 34 tackles, nine passes defensed, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

