The Rams selected Davis in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Davis was a five-year starter at Clemson, thus setting the Clemson record for the most career starts for a defender, so that's a very impressive detail despite Davis' modest draft stock. It's almost as if Davis played so long at Clemson that evaluators became bored, because even if he's just a rotational player at the NFL level he still logged a high number of quality reps at Clemson, and at 6-foot-2, 301 pounds he posted good athletic metrics at the NFL Combine (5.02-second 40-yard dash, 108-inch broad jump). Davis should be able to make the Rams roster.