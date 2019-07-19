Mekari (undisclosed) was placed on Baltimore's Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear what exactly the injury is or how long Mekari may be on the PUP list. Because training camp hasn't started yet, the team may take the rookie off the PUP list anytime from now until the end of preseason. Baltimore's rookies report to training camp Wednesday.

