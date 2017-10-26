Onwuasor (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Not much doubt that the linebacker would play after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Onwuasor has seen increased defensive reps throughout the season, averaging 61 snaps over the past two contests. The knee injury may limit that number Thursday night, in which case Kamalei Correa could see some increased action in the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories