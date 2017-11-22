Onwuasor has 50 tackles and one sack through 10 games this season.

The second-year linebacker is coming off his best performance of the season against the Packers as he racked up 10 tackles and recorded a fumble. Onwuasor has notched at least six tackles in four of his last five games, and he's playing a strong enough percentage of the snaps to where those sort of numbers are sustainable. He and the Ravens will host Houston on Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories