Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Enjoying strong sophomore campaign
Onwuasor has 50 tackles and one sack through 10 games this season.
The second-year linebacker is coming off his best performance of the season against the Packers as he racked up 10 tackles and recorded a fumble. Onwuasor has notched at least six tackles in four of his last five games, and he's playing a strong enough percentage of the snaps to where those sort of numbers are sustainable. He and the Ravens will host Houston on Monday.
