Harmon caught both of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Harmon worked as the No. 4 receiver behind Terry McLaurin, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn, logging 15 snaps on offense and 13 on special teams. The rookie sixth-round pick took advantage of his limited opportunities, with a 21-yard gain in the first quarter and a 10-yarder on the final drive. Harmon figures to occupy the same role Week 2 against Dallas, but he could eventually push Richardson for snaps if his strong work continues.