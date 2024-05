Brown signed a contract with Kansas city as an undrafted free agent Saturday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Brown broke out in his senior year with James Madison, totaling 53 catches for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns. Though he went undrafted, Brown could have a chance to compete for a roster spot -- or at least a spot on the practice squad -- given the Chiefs' lack of wide-receiver depth and the fact that the organization took only one wideout in the draft.