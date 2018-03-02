Ronald Jones II: Suffers hamstring injury at NFL Combine
Jones suffered a right hamstring injury during his first 40-yard dash attempt at the NFL Combine and is questionable to participate in the remaining running back tests, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.
Another report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport states that Jones has been battling a hamstring issue for the last few weeks but wanted to still run the 40-yard dash at the combine. Unfortunately, Jones' hamstring seemed to tense up about halfway through his first attempt, which resulted in him finishing with an unofficial time of 4.66. It's unclear at this stage if he'll participate in the remaining drills Friday, but even if he doesn't, Jones will still have a chance to put up a strong 40 time at USC's Pro Day.
