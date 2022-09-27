site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ryan Smith: Joins Indianapolis' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2022
3:28 pm ET
The Colts signed
Smith to the practice squad Tuesday.
Smith ended last season on the Chargers' injured reserve after tearing his ACL, but he's healthy now and will look to carve out a role with the Colts. The 2016 fourth-round pick has operated mostly on special teams during his career.
