Saints' Micah Wright: Finds home in New Orleans

Wright signed a contract with the Saints on Monday, according to the team's official site.

Wright went undrafted last month after spending four years at the University of Maine where he logged 160 receptions for 2,143 yards and 19 touchdowns. He joins a very crowded receivers room in New Orleans, where he'll likely have to make his impact on special teams if he hopes to stick around.

