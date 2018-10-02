Sam Ficken: Let go by Los Angeles
Ficken was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ficken missed two of three field-goal attempts with the Rams while filling in for Greg Zuerlein (groin), and will be replaced by Cairo Santos. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, Ficken will become an unrestricted free agent.
