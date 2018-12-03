Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Exits with hamstring injury
Fluker sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fluker left the game in the fourth quarter and was listed doubtful to return. Coach Pete Carroll said postgame the 27-year-old suffered a "pretty significant" hamstring pull, but was unable to provide a return timeline as the exact severity of the injury remains unclear, according to Boyle.
