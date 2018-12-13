Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Moves to injured reserve
Kendricks (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Kendricks was confirmed to have suffered a fractured tibia in Monday's win over the Vikings, and his placement on injured reserve officially brings an end to his season. The 28-year-old played in only four games prior to the injury due to suspension, totaling 20 tackles and two sacks for the season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Out for season•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Suspension lifted•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Officially permitted to practice•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Given eight-game suspension•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Suspended indefinitely•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15