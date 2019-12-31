An MRI on Monday revealed that Kendricks suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

This news confirms that Kendricks won't be available for the playoffs, as he's set to have surgery in the coming days. His absence will be a tough blow to the stout Seahawks defense, and in Kendricks' absence, Cody Barton is the likely candidate to fill in at outside linebacker.