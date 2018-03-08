Stedman Bailey: Pursuing comeback

Bailey, who postponed his playing career after being shot twice in the head during a Nov. 24, 2015 incident, is pursuing an NFL comeback, Grant Taylor of The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports. The wideout took part in Marshall University's pro day workout, which featured several scouts in attendance.

Bailey was in the midst of his third professional season with the Rams before his involvement in the nearly fatal incident, which kept in him in critical condition in a medically induced coma for a spell. The wideout improved after being treated by doctors and was cleared to run routes on the field just five months later, but that wasn't enough to draw interest from teams after the Rams released him in June 2016. Now nearly two and a half years removed from the serious brain injury and with a metal plate now inserted into his skull to offer protection against the head trauma inherent in football, Bailey feels ready to get back on the field and show talent evaluators he still has something left in the tank. If the 27-year-old does end up signing with a team, expect any deal to contain very little guaranteed money.