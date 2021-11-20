Roethlisberger will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will fly to Los Angeles in anticipation of starting Sunday's prime-time contest against the Chargers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Roethlisberger is expected to fly separately from his teammates, but the expectation is that he'll start Sunday's contest after testing positive for the virus Nov. 13 and missing last week's tie to the Lions. Coach Mike Tomlin previously stated the veteran quarterback is capable of executing the game plan without practicing, so it seems like all systems go for the 39-year-old.