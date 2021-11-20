Roethlisberger will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will fly to Los Angeles in anticipation of starting Sunday's prime-time contest against the Chargers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Roethlisberger is expected to fly separately from his teammates, but the expectation is that he'll start Sunday's contest after testing positive for the virus Nov. 13 and missing last week's tie to the Lions. Coach Mike Tomlin previously stated the veteran quarterback is capable of executing the game plan without practicing, so it seems like all systems go for the 39-year-old.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Staying prepared for Week 11 start•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: No practice needed to play•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tests positive for virus•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Misses another practice•