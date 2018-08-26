Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sharp in preseason debut

Roethlisberger completed 11 of 18 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Making his first and probably only appearance of the preseason, Roethlisberger looked sharp and plenty ready for the regular season in his limited action. His day could have been even better had JuJu Smith-Schuster been able to hold on to a pair of passes that went down as drops on the receiver's part, though Roethlisberger also had a couple of miscommunications with tight end Jesse James that were likely more Roethlisberger's fault than James'. Nonetheless, the Steelers offense looked ready to roll even without Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell in the lineup, which bodes well for what this unit will be able to do when they're all on the field together.