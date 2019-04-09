Jones signed a contract with the Steelers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Jones most recently played for the Atlanta Legends of the AAF but also spent time with the Falcons during the past two seasons, although he has never taken a snap in a regular season contest.

