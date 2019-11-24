Steelers' Kerrith Whyte: Runs for 43 yards in debut
Whyte ran six times for 43 yards in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
Signed just over a week ago Whyte ran for 21 yards on his first NFL carry then added 22 yards on his next two runs that same series. Despite his early success Whyte only had three more touches and no yards the remainder of the game. With the status of James Conner (shoulder) still in doubt for Week 13 the Pittsburgh running game remains unclear. Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds and Whyte have all had brief moments of production but none are consistent enough to trust as fantasy playoffs approach.
