The Vikings released Vallejo on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Vallejo signed with the Vikings on Aug. 13. He spent the last four seasons with the Cardinals where he registered 81 tackles (52 solo), 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 45 games. The 2017 sixth-round pick out of Boise State should gather some interest from a team looking for a veteran linebacker. He'll be able to explore his options once he clears waivers.