The Texans selected Bullock in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

Bullock was a safety at USC and could very well stick there in the NFL, but at just 6-foot-2, 188 pounds he risks getting clobbered in run defense if he doesn't add any weight. There are at least two bits of good news on this, though. The first is that Bullock might have the skill set to play at corner anyway, and at that position he'd have close to the ideal frame for press coverage. The second is that Bullock is still young, turning 21 on April 30. If Bullock were something more like 200 pounds in a year or two it wouldn't be shocking, and at that point he'd have a more conventional safety frame.