The Harris County District Attorney's office dismissed the burglary charges against Anderson on Friday because of insufficient evidence, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

With the charges against him dropped, Anderson can shift his focus back to trying to earn a spot on the Texans' roster. He's fighting an uphill battle in that regard in a crowded backfield led by Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead and rookie fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce.