Texans' Lamar Miller: Expected back for Week 6

Coach Bill O'Brien said Miller (chest) will return for Week 6 against the Bills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans kept Miller active for Sunday's 19-16 win over Dallas, but he didn't actually play any snaps. It's fair to wonder if he'll return to action with the same kind of workload he handled the first four weeks of the season (16.5 touches per game), considering Alfred Blue made a nice impression with 119 scrimmage yards while playing 79 of 80 snaps in Sunday's game. The Texans also hope to have Dont'a Foreman (Achilles) back in the mix when he's first eligible to return from the PUP list for Week 7.