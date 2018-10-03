Mercilus recorded one tackle and three quarterback hits Sunday in the Texans' 37-34 overtime win over the Colts.

These were Mercilus' first quarterback hits of the season. He missed all of preseason with a hamstring injury, but any rust should have worn off by now. While Mercilus' production has lagged, the silver lining is that the team's top two pass rushers, J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney, created havoc against the Colts. If both remain consistently productive, it could open more lanes to the quarterback for Mercilus.

