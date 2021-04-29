Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at tight end, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It isn't clear if Tebow got a full tryout, but he did at least work out with Jaguars TEs coach Tyler Bowen. The former quarterback and minor league baseball player is obviously a great athlete, but learning to play tight end in the NFL as a 33/34-year-old sounds far-fetched.