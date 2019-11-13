Tebow (finger) is expected to be ready for the start of spring training after missing the final six weeks of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Tebow struggled with Triple-A Syracuse last season, recording a career-low .495 OPS with 19 RBI over 77 games prior to his injury. The 32-year-old also exhibited below-average fielding, and he is expected to return to the Triple-A level next year.