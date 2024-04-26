The Titans selected Latham in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

The Titans drafted their quarterback of the future with Will Levis in 2023 and are now investing in keeping him upright. Latham arrives via Alabama, where he routinely mauled SEC defenders with his massive frame (6-foot-5, 342 pounds) long arms (35.13 inches, 73rd percentile) and tenacious play. He immediately projects as a franchise tackle to protect Levis as Tennessee looks to get back into contention in an increasingly tough AFC South. It's worth noting, however, that Latham played exclusively at right tackle in college, so that may be his destination, at least at the outset of his career.