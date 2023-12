Whyle (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was a late addition to the Titans' injury report, as he popped up as a limited participant in Friday's practice with a knee issue. If Whyle is unable to suit up in Week 17, expect Trevon Wesco to serve as Tennessee's No. 2 tight end.